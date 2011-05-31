Young vs. old: Scouting Bengals' options at QB

Out with the old, in with the new?
That's what appears to be happening in Cincinnati. Carson Palmer is holding firm to his trade-me-or-retire stance and the Bengals drafted Andy Dalton with that in mind.
Even if Palmer opted to return, he's coming off three consecutive subpar seasons and there are questions about whether he'll ever regain his Pro Bowl form.
With it being increasingly likely that Palmer has played his last game in a Bengals' uniform and teammates now saying they don't want him around if he's not fully committed, hopes for a bounce back season in Cincinnati could land with Dalton.