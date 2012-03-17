Young touts 49ers as Peyton Manning's 'best opportunity'

"They didn't get in the front pages," Young said. "They know that they are the best answer for Peyton Manning. They know they have the best defense in the league to offer. They know they have the offensive weapons. They know they have Jim Harbaugh. They know all the pieces in place for Peyton Manning. It is the best opportunity for Peyton Manning. They knew it, and they waited for the wannabes to exhaust themselves, and then they came in right at the end, and that's why I think they'll probably land him at this point."