Young touts 49ers as Peyton Manning's 'best opportunity'

Published: Mar 17, 2012 at 05:53 AM

Steve Young's ties to San Francisco are well-advertised, so it's no surprise the former 49ers star quarterback believes the team is a front-runner to win Peyton Manning's services.

Young described Manning's workout session with the 49ers on Tuesday as an under-the-radar affair that helped solidify San Francisco's position in the race.

"(General manager) Trent Baalke laid low, he did the research, Jim Harbaugh threw with Peyton Manning," Young told ESPN, per ProFootballTalk.com.

"They didn't get in the front pages," Young said. "They know that they are the best answer for Peyton Manning. They know they have the best defense in the league to offer. They know they have the offensive weapons. They know they have Jim Harbaugh. They know all the pieces in place for Peyton Manning. It is the best opportunity for Peyton Manning. They knew it, and they waited for the wannabes to exhaust themselves, and then they came in right at the end, and that's why I think they'll probably land him at this point."

Harbaugh throwing to Manning is an intriguing image, considering the 49ers coach quarterbacked the Colts before Manning's arrival in Indianapolis in 1998. Now, despite reports that Manning would rather stay in the AFC to avoid stealing Eli Manning's thunder, Young believes San Francisco is the perfect fit.

"I know Peyton Manning is looking for a team to join now and win a division now and go to the Super Bowl now," Young said. "That's the San Francisco 49ers."

