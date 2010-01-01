Young studs of today are the Pro Bowlers of tomorrow

Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan, Falcons; Josh Freeman, Buccaneers: It will take Freeman longer to crack the roster, considering he doesn't quite have the weapons that Ryan has. However, Freeman looks like the real deal and if he continues to improve, he could emerge as the best of the three quarterbacks taken in the first round this season (Matthew Stafford and Mark Sanchez being the other two). Ryan isn't far away from joining Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo as regulars. He didn't have as big of a year as he would have liked this season -- partially because he was injured -- but a better running game, the return of wide receiver Harry Douglas from injury and another receiving threat are on the way next season.