Young, Stewart could be fantasy holiday treats

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.

Mark Sanchez, QB, Jets: It's tough to trust Sanchez, but with all of the quarterback injuries and a great matchup against the Bills, he's still worth a roll of the dice. Buffalo's defense has allowed a combined 41.4 fantasy points to the last two field generals to face them, including Miami's Matt Moore (20.20 points) last week.

Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos: If Tebow can score close to 17 fantasy points against a tough defense like the Jets, it's hard not to like his prospects against the Chargers. Their defense has allowed an average of 15.35 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and is 22nd against the run, which makes them vulnerable to Tebow's main skill set.

Vince Young, QB, Eagles: If Michael Vick (ribs) is unable to start for the second consecutive week, Young would become a viable fantasy starter against the Patriots. New England's pass defense has been abysmal all season, allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Young is still a free agent in most NFL.com leagues.

Darren Sproles, RB, Saints: Sproles has slowed down in recent weeks, but I'd look for his production to rise on Monday night. The Giants defense is dealing with injuries, and versatile running backs like Sproles give this unit fits. I'd use the Kansas State product as a No. 2 fantasy back or flex starter in Week 12.

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers: The Colts have one of the worst run defenses in the entire league, allowing an average of close to 24 fantasy points per game to running backs -- that's third-most at the position. All of this is good news for Stewart and DeAngelo Williams, who both warrant a flex start this holiday weekend.

Ben Tate, RB, Texans: The loss of Matt Schaub will mean more of a workload for the Texans backfield. So while Arian Foster will remain the centerpiece of the offense, Tate should also see additional carries against the Jaguars. While Jacksonville's defense has been tough on the run, Tate is still worth a look as a flex starter.

Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers: In four games before the Steelers' bye week, Brown posted double-digit fantasy points three times. He's also led the Steelers in targets in their last three games. That makes Brown a No. 3 wideout or flex starter against the Chiefs, who are tied for the second-most touchdown catches allowed.

Riley Cooper, WR, Eagles: The Eagles are unlikely to hev Jeremy Maclin active this week, which leaves Cooper to start and see more work opposite DeSean Jackson. When you consider the Patriots struggles against the pass, not to mention Cooper's success last week, and he becomes a viable deep sleeper if you're in need at wideout.

Percy Harvin, WR, Vikings: The Vikings will look to put the football in Harvin's hands more often in the absence of Adrian Peterson, so look for the Florida product to see more of a playmaking role. The Falcons have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, which makes Harvin all the more attractive.

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: Jones isn't the traditional sleeper, but he's someone you don't think of as a must-start wideout with Roddy White and Tony Gonzalez in the mix. With that said, Jones looks like he's back at 100 percent and ready to face a Vikings defense that's allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wideouts.

