Young scores three TDs as 'Skins top Bolts in OT

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 08:46 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Darrel Young scored on a 4-yard run in overtime Sunday, the third touchdown of the game for the little-used fullback, giving the Washington Redskins a 30-24 win over the San Diego Chargers.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Washington Redskins' 30-24 win over the San Diego Chargers from Week 9 on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Young, who had carried the ball just twice all season entering the game, also had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for the Redskins (3-5), who scored on the opening drive of the extra period after winning the coin toss at the end of regulation.

Robert Griffin III completed 23 of 32 passes for 291 yards with one interception for Washington. Alfred Morris rushed 25 times for 121 yards and a score, and Pierre Garcon had seven receptions for 172 yards.

The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Chargers (4-4).

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Pierre Garcon's performance against the Chargers with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Chiefs

The Cowboys placed star wideout Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which knocks him out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The team announced this designation could also sideline Cooper for the following two games as well.
news

Does Michael Gallup take the Cowboys' offense to an even scarier level? Plus, my upset pick for Week 11

Is Michael Gallup the hidden key to unlocking Dallas' full offensive potential? Cynthia Frelund provides some scary intel for the rest of the NFL. Plus, an upset pick for Week 11 and more.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW