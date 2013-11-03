Young scores three TDs as 'Skins top Bolts in OT

LANDOVER, Md. -- Darrel Young scored on a 4-yard run in overtime Sunday, the third touchdown of the game for the little-used fullback, giving the Washington Redskins a 30-24 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Young, who had carried the ball just twice all season entering the game, also had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for the Redskins (3-5), who scored on the opening drive of the extra period after winning the coin toss at the end of regulation.
Robert Griffin III completed 23 of 32 passes for 291 yards with one interception for Washington. Alfred Morris rushed 25 times for 121 yards and a score, and Pierre Garcon had seven receptions for 172 yards.
