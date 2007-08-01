Young's throwing hand ok after throwing punch

Notes: Running back LenDale White took part in non-contact drills Wednesday but not team drills. Coach Jeff Fisher said he had a sore shoulder and White wanted to practice. But Fisher said it was the coaches' decision to hold him out. ... Veteran right guard Benji Olson missed practice because he was meeting with a specialist about his lower back. He has missed a couple days because of his low back. ... Defensive end Travis LaBoy and defensive tackle Jesse Mahelona sat out with tight hamstrings. Offensive lineman Leroy Harris missed with a mild knee strain, and defensive tackle Rien Long was given the practice off after lightning forced the team to the indoor practice field before coming back outside.