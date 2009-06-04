Young's agent, coach downplay QB's play-me-or-trade-me comments

Published: Jun 04, 2009 at 05:48 AM

Vince Young's agent says the quarterback doesn't want the Tennessee Titans to trade him, downplaying comments that his client made to a Baltimore television station.

Major Adams said Tuesday night that Young intends to remain in Tennessee and battle Kerry Collins for the No. 1 quarterback position. Adams' reaction was first reported in The City Paper in Nashville.

"Vince's desire has always been to compete for the starting quarterback job in Tennessee," Adams said. "Even before they drafted him, they asked him if he thought he could compete for the starting role, and he said yes. He has always been a starter, and that is his mind-set."

In an interview with 104.5 The Zone in Nashville on Wednesday, Titans coach Jeff Fisher said he wasn't surprised to hear that Young wants to be the starter. In fact, Fisher expects that to eventually happen.

"I would expect everyone on our football team to want to start," Fisher said. "I think he (Young) may have been led on a little bit in the interview, but I didn't pay attention to it. He knows there is no potential for us to [trade] him.

"Kerry is our starter, but Vince is eventually going to be our starting quarterback and the quarterback we drafted him to be, period."

Young's comments to WMAR-TV on Saturday indicated a willingness to leave the Titans if he couldn't be the starter over Collins next season.

"Definitely I want to be in there playing ball and picking up where I left off, winning games and having a good time with my teammates and fans," Young told the station. "But at the same time, if them guys don't want me in there, it's time for me to make a career change for myself.

"The fact is I'm ready to play ball, and if they're not ready for me to play ball, somebody is."

Young and the Titans likely will have to come to some sort of resolution after the season, regardless of whether he starts or not, because of a salary-cap figure that jumps to $14 million in 2010.

"We're just going to have to let this season play out and see what happens from there," Adams said.

However, Fisher didn't sound too worried about the situation during his radio interview Wednesday.

"I didn't bat an eye [at Young's comments to WMAR-TV]," Fisher said. "I saw Vince today, and I didn't even bring it up. The bottom line is this: He came in two months ago and ... sat down and wanted to know what he needed to do to earn his job back. He didn't want it handed back to him. He wanted to know what he needed to do. We sat down, we mapped it out, we talked about it, and he's working, there just about every day, and he's having a great offseason."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

