Young reflects on last year's police search, calling it 'embarrassing'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vince Young says he was embarrassed by the police search for him last September and then having to wait for a psychiatrist to clear him.
The Tennessee Titans quarterback has defended himself against reports he contemplated suicide the day after he sprained his knee in the Titans' 2008 season opener. Now he's talking a bit more about what happened that night when coach Jeff Fisher called him to a meeting at the team's offices.
Police were called by the Titans to help search for Young after he was reported to have sped off in his Mercedes. SWAT officers searched his car when he arrived at the Titans' headquarters and found an unloaded gun.
Young defended himself a few days later, saying his mother overreacted. But he told E:60 in an interview that will air Sunday on ESPN that he was embarrassed by all what happened that night, including his wait in Fisher's office for a psychiatrist to verify that he was OK and not a threat to himself.
"All that type of stuff -- it was embarrassing. I can't stand when somebody jeopardizes my image and does things that are unnecessary. Especially if I've told you, out of my mouth like a man, that I'm fine. Can I please go home? For all the stuff that happened that night, it was a sight to see," Young said.
Fisher did not immediately return a voicemail left on his cell phone Friday night left by The Associated Press. The coach has said that Young is doing well this offseason after a February meeting over what the quarterback needed to do to earn back the starting job.
Young currently is the backup to veteran Kerry Collins, who replaced him in that opener. The Titans signed Collins to a two-year deal this offseason, bringing him back as the starter.
The 2006 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been talking a lot recently. He told a Baltimore television station it would be time for a career change to play for somebody wanting him to start if he isn't the starter this season. His agent tried to downplay Young's comments by saying the quarterback did not want to be traded.
Young is due to count $14 million against the salary cap after the 2009 season.
His latest comments come as part of an interview that will air July 28 on ESPN, three days before the Titans' first practice of training camp.
