Young QBs continue on auditions with 'Fins, Browns

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 09:05 AM

Why to watch
Each week is an audition for Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne and his Browns counterpart Colt McCoy. They want to be the long-term answer for their teams but the jury is still out for both. Tony Sparano got a contract extension in the offseason, almost by default, but his long-term status in Miami will start to come under more scrutiny should the team start 0-3. The Dolphins need to figure out exactly how Reggie Bush fits in, too.

Inside story
Brian Daboll was cast aside as the Browns coordinator and play-caller as the team shifted to a West Coast system under new head coach Pat Shurmur, who also runs the Browns defense. Daboll was then hired by the Dolphins and has gotten their offense a bit more vertical with Brandon Marshall, which is a positive step.

