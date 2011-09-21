Young QBs continue on auditions with 'Fins, Browns

Why to watch

Each week is an audition for Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne and his Browns counterpart Colt McCoy. They want to be the long-term answer for their teams but the jury is still out for both. Tony Sparano got a contract extension in the offseason, almost by default, but his long-term status in Miami will start to come under more scrutiny should the team start 0-3. The Dolphins need to figure out exactly how Reggie Bush fits in, too.