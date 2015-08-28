Young players highlight fantasy football sleeper picks

Eifert played just a single quarter of one game last season before shoulder and elbow injuries landed him on the shelf. Because of that, most of the fantasy world forgot about the talented tight end. It also means that the breakout season people predicted in 2014 was merely postponed for one year. It's currently fashionable to discount the Bengals offense because of Andy Dalton's inconsistency, but there are plenty of weapons in this attack. Eifert might be the most underrated. So far in the preseason, the former Golden Domer reminded everyone just how athletic he is and why he was so highly regarded coming out of college. You have plenty of options in tight ends, but few with as much upside as Eifert this season.