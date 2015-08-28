Young players highlight fantasy football sleeper picks

Any experienced fantasy football player will tell you that you can win plenty of fantasy drafts by being successful at uncovering gems in the later rounds. Of course, it's a whole lot easier if you know where to look for those diamonds in the fantasy football rough. Good news! We're here to help. We've got a list of 10 secret sleepers that you can keep in your back pocket and unleash later in your draft. Amaze your friends! Astound your neighbors! Win your fantasy league! Thank us later.
Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
For years now, the Jaguars offense has been one of the bigger punchlines in both NFL and fantasy football circles. But things could be changing in Duval County. The Jags have stockpiled some young offensive talent -- beginning with Robinson. The second-year wideout from Penn State struggled with injuries last season, but showed a rapport with quarterback Blake Bortles when he was on the field. Robinson has continued to impress all throughout training camp and in the preseason. The addition of playmaking tight end Julius Thomas should mean the defense in the middle of the field is occupied, allowing Robinson more room to operate on the edges. If Jacksonville can find a quality complement to line up on the other end of the line of scrimmage, Robinson could be in line for monster numbers this season.
David Cobb, RB, Tennessee Titans
Last season, the fantasy football world was all agog at the possibilities of Bishop Sankey. That didn't work out so well. This season, we're taking another swing at the Titans backfield with the rookie from the University of Minnesota. While Cobb hasn't fully wrested the starting job away from Sankey this preseason (a recent hamstring injury isn't helping), it looks like only a matter of time before the first-year player is taking the majority of the carries. His downhill running style seems to be a nice fit for head coach Ken Whisenhunt's offensive philosophy. You might need to think about Cobb a little earlier than you otherwise would ... the secret's getting out on this one.
John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
When anyone thought about the Cardinals passing game in 2014, Michael Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald were generally the two names that came to mind. That's why John Brown was such a pleasant surprise. While his name isn't exactly a secret, there are still plenty of fantasy enthusiasts who are skeptical that the speedy, but diminutive, wideout can do it again. Trust us when we say that Brown has something special. He also has the benefit of playing in a passing game with a declining veteran, (Fitzgerald) and a perennial underperformer (Floyd). Having a healthy Carson Palmer at quarterback could take Brown's production to another level in 2015, but the young receiver still found a way to be effective with a host of lackluster signal-callers last season. Grabbing Brown as a flex option is a fantastic choice.
Charles Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
In case you haven't noticed, there is quite a bit of depth at wide receiver. Johnson came on last season while we were all asking the musical question: What's Wrong with Cordarrelle Patterson? Look for even more from the Grand Valley State product this season. An extra year in the Vikings offense certainly doesn't hurt. It also doesn't hurt that Johnson has a rapport with second-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who appears ready to take a big step forward this season. With Mike Wallace able to stretch the field on one side, Johnson could thrive in intermediate routes, and still has the speed to occasionally take the top off the defense himself.
Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Eifert played just a single quarter of one game last season before shoulder and elbow injuries landed him on the shelf. Because of that, most of the fantasy world forgot about the talented tight end. It also means that the breakout season people predicted in 2014 was merely postponed for one year. It's currently fashionable to discount the Bengals offense because of Andy Dalton's inconsistency, but there are plenty of weapons in this attack. Eifert might be the most underrated. So far in the preseason, the former Golden Domer reminded everyone just how athletic he is and why he was so highly regarded coming out of college. You have plenty of options in tight ends, but few with as much upside as Eifert this season.
Danny Woodhead, RB, San Diego Chargers
So much of the hype surrounding the Chargers backfield this preseason has been about rookie Melvin Gordon. While Gordon's work was admittedly limited, the first-round pick looked hesitant running behind his offensive line. Meanwhile Woodhead once again made us aware of how valuable he can be within the confines of the San Diego offense. His ability to catch the football out of the backfield means he will get plenty of work in third downs and in obvious passing situations. It also makes Woodhead extremely worthwhile in PPR leagues. The best part? Woodhead tends to get overlooked until the later rounds, which means he won't come with a high draft price tag.
Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
The Browns starting running back job seems like a competition that no one wants to win. The team isn't particularly enamored with Terrance West, and Isaiah Crowell hasn't been particularly impressive. That leaves the door open for Johnson to earn some extra carries. The rookie from "The U" looks great on film and has the ability to be a difference maker. The downside is that the Browns backfield was ultra-confusing last season, and has the chance to be so again this season. But if you decide to take a chance on any Cleveland rushers in 2015, you're better off going after the guy with the greatest potential. Duke Johnson is that guy.
Steve Johnson, WR, San Diego Chargers
Johnson's name doesn't immediately inspire strong feelings in fantasy managers, but that might be a product of the ho-hum offenses that he's played in during his career. After stints in Buffalo and San Francisco, Johnson finds himself in San Diego playing alongside Philip Rivers -- the best quarterback he's had during his time in the NFL. He's also in a wide receiver corps that doesn't have an established No. 2 wideout. If Johnson can win that job, he could have a fantastic season. But even if he doesn't get the gig, Johnson's ability to play effectively in the slot means he could still be on the field (and targeted) quite a bit.
Ty Montgomery, WR, Green Bay Packers
Injuries are an unfortunate part of life in the NFL. It can also provide openings to find talent that might otherwise be buried on depth charts. With Jordy Nelson out for the season, a few Packers wideouts must pick up a bigger load. Montgomery, the rookie from Stanford, is getting a chance to work at Green Bay's slot receiver this preseason. It's the job we've seen Randall Cobb excel in the past, and Montgomery has previously been compared favorably to Cobb. Plus if there's one thing we've learned over the years -- being one of Aaron Rodgers' receivers is a pretty good gig.
Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Last season, the Falcons thought rookie Devonta Freeman could take over for veteran Steven Jackson in the backfield. That didn't work out so great. Now it appears that Atlanta will give another rookie -- Tevin Coleman -- a chance to compete for the starting job. In college at Indiana, Coleman established himself as a home run threat with the ability to take it to the house at any moment. He has the skills to thrive in offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme. It's no sure thing that he earns the bulk of the carries, but if you're building your fantasy roster based on potential upside, Coleman is someone you want to target in the back end of the draft.