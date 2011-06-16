Young must be willing to reinvent himself to find new home

Young is an athletic playmaker most effective when working on the perimeter. He specializes in generating big plays with his feet and arm, and is at his best when improvising outside of the pocket. He is an outstanding deep-ball passer, but his unorthodox throwing motion and sloppy footwork affect his touch and accuracy on short and intermediate throws. While he has made significant strides in this area, his unrefined mechanics can result in errant throws from the pocket.