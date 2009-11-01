Young leads Titans past Jags for first victory of season

Notes: The Titans now are 13-8 after a bye. ... The Jaguars missed at their chance to be 3-1 in the AFC South for the first time under Del Rio. ... The Jaguars now are 18-5 when rushing for at least 150 yards since 2006. ... Jones-Drew came in needing 5 yards to reach 3,000 yards rushing for his career. ... Young needed 21 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for his career. He now is 19-11 as a starter with wins in six of his last seven starts.