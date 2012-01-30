Young leads all quarterbacks in Super Bowl fantasy success

In an effort to combine two of the greatest passions of sports fans everywhere -- the Super Bowl and fantasy football -- we've ranked the top 10 greatest Super Bowl performances of all time per position, based on fantasy points. Players were rewarded four points for touchdown passes, six points for rushing and receiving touchdowns and one point for each 25 passing yards and 10 rushing or receiving yards (including fractional points). Without further ado, let's venture down championship memory lane with a look at the 10 best quarterback performances in the biggest game on the planet.