Young has edge in matchup of sophomore quarterbacks

Denver can be a Jekyll-and-Hyde offense. The Broncos scored 31 points against a fine Steelers defense the week after they generate 3 points at home against the Chargers. They have scored 21 or more three times but 14 or less five times. They need to get back to Broncos football and run for 150 yards. They average more than 4 yards on first down, among the top 10 in the league in that category, but they are not really a very good big-play team -- especially if Henry can't go. Where they can hurt you is on the strong arm of Cutler with the 20-yard out routes and curls. The guy might have the strongest arm in the league. He better know where Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck is at all times because he leads his team in interceptions and has a great feel for reading the QB and jumping routes.