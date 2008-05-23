Young focused on winning, being role model

Linebacker Keith Bulluck: "Whatever pressures were going on in his life at that time last summer, he was feeling big stress. He was talking about quitting football and though it might have been for the time, for the moment, it was real. I tried to look out for VY as a friend. We went to Europe this past March and it was good for him. Everyone there thought we played basketball because we're so tall. He was only a phone call away from home but a world away. It was really good for him. I could see him just release the stress this time around. He's our leader. That role is natural for him. He's going to handle everything. He's strong. And we believe in him."