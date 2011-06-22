Young faces join Reed, Polamalu among NFL's best safeties

Here is my list of the top 30 safeties, but realize that strong and free safeties are interchangeable in the modern game and listed together. As I have done with the other position rankings this spring, the players are listed in groups of five and in alphabetical order within each group. Each player listed has either an (^) for players on the rise and has room for growth, (>) for players maintaining their status and playing at their peak level or (v) for those who can't sustain their level of play and are on the decline.