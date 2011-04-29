Young Bucs could find Bowers' fall as their gain

Thing is -- I've talked to general managers, coaches and his agent about this -- the concerns about Bowers are about his longevity. There is a good chance that this season and/or the next or even a few more after that, he could be gangbusters. There's also the chance that knee could give way quickly. It wasn't a risk for the Buccaneers to take Bowers at this point, especially since the reward could be so massive.