Young Buccaneers appear to have a very bright future

Alright, maybe it's not likely, but these kids beat the champs last year when no one expected it, winning at the Superdome in Week 16. Can you really say you'd be that surprised if they did it again? This group has definitely impressed, particularly its young, talented core. That's where the Bucs really sneak up on the Patriots, Steelers, and Saints of the world. Maybe those clubs are better now, but there are few organizations in the league that can boast Tampa Bay's youth at the major skill positions.