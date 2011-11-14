You've heard this before: Shanahan ruins your weekend

Turns out you can start all of the Texans running backs

I had Jamaal Charles to start the season and figured I could make a go of it with LeGarrette Blount, Cedric Benson and Darren Sproles as the No. 2. Turns out, I can't. I started Sproles and Jackie Battle on Sunday for just about close to nothing. But if I would have started the two Texans backups I would have had 12.10 from Ben Tate (my flex sleeper) and 9.60 from Derrick Ward. Start all of your Texans running backs. Well, not next week -- the team is on a bye. But after that start Arian Foster and use Tate in the flex. Ward should be on your bench, just in case you don't recognize my sarcasm.