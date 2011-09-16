You have to start White and MJD, but you don't have to like it

Tony Gonzalez still has some life in him, but he has only three touchdowns in his last 11 games. Here is something to consider, Gonzalez had only three receptions against the Eagles in 2009, but two of them were for touchdowns. I was originally going to put this in the dislike category, but that last stat made me change my mind. Will he have two touchdowns? No. But he gets a red-zone look. The corners are looking down the wideouts, so why not go for the tight end? Gonzalez was still second on the team with seven targets, too.