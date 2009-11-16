You decide: What was the greatest regular-season game of all-time?

Sept. 10, 1978: Oakland Raiders 21, San Diego Chargers 20

What became known as "The Holy Roller" game remains one of the most talked-about games ever played. The Raiders trailed the Chargers 20-14 with 10 seconds remaining and the ball at the Chargers' 14-yard line. Ken Stabler was nearly sacked, fumbled the ball forward, Pete Banaszak batted the ball while appearing to attempt to recover, and Dave Casper stumbled on top of the ball in the end zone for the winning score. Bill King, broadcasting the game for KGO-AM, made this famous call: "The ball, flipped forward, is loose. A wild scramble, two seconds on the clock ... Casper grabbing the ball ... it is ruled a fumble ... Casper has recovered in the end zone. The Oakland Raiders have scored on the most zany, unbelievable, absolutely impossible dream of a play. Madden is on the field. He wants to know if it's real. They said yes, get your big butt out of here. He does. There's nothing real in the world anymore. The Raiders have won the football game. The Chargers ... they don't believe it. Fifty-two thousand people are stunned. This one will be relived forever."