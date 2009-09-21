You decide: Best photo of Week 2?

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.
Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season
The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.
CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'
In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.