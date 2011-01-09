You decide: Best photo from Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com editors picked the top photos from Wild Card Weekend. Vote on your favorite below in the right-hand column.
Published: Jan 09, 2011 at 12:55 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
NFL says player vaccination rate at 93%; weekly testing for fully vaccinated players proposed
The NFL has reached a vaccination rate of nearly 93 percent among its players and above 99 percent among staff members, according to NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. The league has proposed to the NFLPA that vaccinated players be tested once a week rather than biweekly, per Tom Pelissero.
news
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Preseason Finales (aka The End of the Beginning)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio discuss the Rams' trade for Sony Michel, the RB situation in Detroit, QB starters being named in Jacksonville and Denver, and the latest on Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold.
news
Cowboys OC Kellen Moore says Dak Prescott not on 'pitch count': 'We're just playing ball at this point'
Another day, another sign of progress for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 's recovery from a shoulder strain. Cowboys trainers are no longer limiting the number of practice throws Prescott can make