You decide: Best photo from Week 3

NFL.com editors picked the top photos from Week 3. Vote on your favorite below in the right-hand column.
Published: Sep 26, 2010 at 02:51 PM
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game
The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential high-scoring affair. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears
Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.