You decide: Best photo from Week 2

NFL.com editors picked the top photos from Week 2. Vote on your favorite below in the right-hand column.
Published: Sep 19, 2010 at 02:34 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.
news
2022 NFL season's early top-10 safeties: Derwin James at No. 1; rookies paying immediate dividends
Safeties play a critical role in today's NFL. So, who are the top dogs at the position in the early goings of the 2022 season? The Next Gen Stats analytics team's top-10 ranking spotlights familiar names, breakout studs and instant-impact rookies.
NFL+ is here!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!