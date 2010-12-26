You decide: Best photo from Week 16

Published: Dec 26, 2010 at 12:21 PM

NFL.com editors picked the top photos from Week 16. Vote on your favorite below in the right-hand column.

Opportunity Knox

The season for receiving

Two for K2

Air Simpson

That's a wrap

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get in some on-field work at voluntary minicamps over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle charged with reckless driving in Florida

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license by Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday evening, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW