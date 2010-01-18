You decide: Best photo from the divisional playoffs

Published: Jan 18, 2010 at 05:41 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Will Anthony Richardson's traits trump lack of experience? Can Jags hit a rare trifecta?
Anthony Richardson will begin his rookie season long on potential but short on collegiate experience. In the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the challenges awaiting Richardson. Plus, can the Jaguars hit a rare statistical trifecta?