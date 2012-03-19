York says Alex Smith can sign 49ers' offer if he wants to return

Now that they've lost out on Peyton Manning, the San Francisco 49ers want free-agent quarterback Alex Smith to know he's welcome back -- on their terms.
"We have a contract on the table, and it's up to him," 49ers CEO Jed York told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area on Monday. "We'd like for him (Alex Smith) to be here, and we'll see where it goes."
The 49ers were a late entry in the Manning sweepstakes, prompting Smith to visit the Miami Dolphins over the weekend. Miami agreed to terms with quarterback David Garrard on Monday, however, likely taking that option off the table for Smith.
NFL Network's Rebecca Haarlow cited a source close to Smith in reporting that the quarterback was upset with the 49ers over what he perceives as a lack of loyalty.
York wouldn't say whether or not 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to Smith on Monday, but he took the high road when asked about Manning's choice to join the Broncos.
"I wish him the best in Denver," York said. "He chose where he wanted to be, and I wish him the best."
As for the team's plan at quarterback should Smith sign elsewhere?
"I trust Jim (Harbaugh) and (general manager) Trent (Baalke) to figure it out," York said.