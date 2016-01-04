Around the NFL

York: Baalke to stay on as 49ers general manager

Published: Jan 04, 2016 at 05:55 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Not everyone is out in San Francisco.

49ers CEO Jed York announced Monday that Trent Baalke will remain in place as the team's general manager.

After the firing of coach Jim Tomsula late Sunday night, York confirmed that Baalke also will lead the organization's search for a new head coach.

Baalke has been with the team since 2005, rising through the ranks as a scout and player personnel executive before assuming the general manager's post in 2011.

"I learned a lot. I learned a lot. You get humbled," Baalke told the media Monday, reflecting on the season. "You get humbled by decisions you make that you think are going to work. You think you're making them for the right reasons, and some don't work. Whether that's a draft, whether that's free agency, whether that's a coaching hire."

"I believe in Trent's ability," said York, adding that he's already seen Baalke put together a championship-caliber roster in the past. That roster took a massive hit last offseason, as a rash of key players announced retirements and fled through free agency.

York acknowledged that Baalke and the next coach will work together to decide who controls the 53-man roster. Per NFL Media columnist Michael Silver and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, both Chip Kelly and Mike Shanahan have expressed interest in the job.

York said Baalke's "goal is to find the next head coach, and continue to build this roster and get us back to championship form," adding that "Trent has the skills to do this and get this done."

San Fran's CEO spoke repeatedly about stepping out of the spotlight to allow Baalke and the next coach to take center stage. After watching relations go south with Jim Harbaugh, only to fire his hand-picked successor one year later, that might be a good idea.

