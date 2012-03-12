York: 49ers need 'someone to stretch the field'

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 08:34 AM

Free agent wide receiver Randy Moss might be exactly what the San Francisco 49ers are looking for.

Moss worked out for the 49ers on Monday, catching passes from 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh for about 15 minutes, CSN Bay Area reported. Moss, 35, is attempting a comeback after sitting out last season.

49ers CEO Jed York acknowledged Monday the team is a bid to find a receiver with big-play ability.

"Jim (Harbaugh) and Trent (Baalke) want to see if he can play," York said about Moss, according to the Bay Area News Group. "We need someone to stretch the field. It's up to Jim and Trent to see if maybe it can fit."

Moss has had ongoing dialogue with two other teams, reported NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, and recently visited the Saints. Several other teams expressed interest following an impressive workout with New Orleans, according to La Canfora.

San Francisco cut ties with Braylon Edwards in December and has only two receivers under contract -- Michael Crabtree and Kyle Williams. The 49ers are reportedly trying to re-sign Josh Morgan but Ted Ginn Jr. and Brett Swain are expected to become free agents.

