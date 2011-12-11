Yates can lead Texans to top seed in AFC playoffs

The AFC playoff picture is clearing up, with all four division leaders heading into the weekend winning again. Houston sits in the top spot but without QB Matt Schaub they are treading on thin ice trying to hold off No. 2 Baltimore and No. 3 New England, who are also at 10-3. Houston has a favorable remaining schedule with home games against Carolina and Tennessee and a road game in Indianapolis, but an earlier loss to the Ravens could come back to haunt them. The Ravens have a big road test next week against the Chargers but should do no worse than the second seed. The Patriots are in great shape to win their division but don't look like they will get any higher than the No. 3 seed. New England came into Week 14 with the worst defense in the NFL and did nothing to convince me they will improve heading down the stretch. If the Patriots "outscore" at least two of their remaining three opponents they'll get the No. 3 seed. The Broncos made a major stride this week to lock up the No. 4 seed with a win over the Bears. Denver hosts the Patriots next week but finishes with a game in Buffalo and a home game with KC. The Steelers sit in the No. 5 spot with a 10-3 record and are a lock to make the playoffs but will probably not catch the Ravens.