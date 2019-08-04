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Yannick Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags' camp

Published: Aug 04, 2019 at 12:21 AM

Yannick Ngakoue ended his holdout.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star pass rusher reported to training camp on Sunday sans a new deal.

"At the end of the day, they had a chance to sign me for a long-term deal but it didn't get done so it is what it is," Ngakoue told reporters Sunday. "I'm just here like I said. I love football. I love my teammates and I'm here to play games."

After skipping mandatory minicamp in June, the former third-round pick out of Maryland had been holding out of training camp in hopes of securing a new contract. Ngakoue is slated to earn just over $2 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Jaguars had offered the defensive end a short-term deal worth over $19 million per year before negotiations broke off last month, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ngakoue, 24, has recorded 29.5 sacks in three seasons in the NFL, which is tops among players from his draft class -- a group that includes Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Chris Jones. He has also forced 10 fumbles.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Ngakoue is ready and won't need to be eased back into the mix after missing time due to the holdout.

"I think he's ready," Marrone said. "He's ready to go. Yan's always been in great shape, ready to go. He's an anxious guy. He doesn't like taking it that way. He wants to get in there and he's ready to go and wants to go all the way, which is just how he's mound."

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