Yale University interested in Dolphins assistant Dorrell

Miami Dolphins assistant coach Karl Dorrell has drawn interest from Yale University for its head-coaching job, a league source said Saturday.
Dorrell has college head-coaching experience, compiling a 35-27 record in five seasons at UCLA (2003-07), and his contract with the Dolphins is expiring.
Dorell joined the Dolphins before the start of the 2008 season and spent the following three years as the team's wide receivers coach before becoming the quarterbacks coach this season.