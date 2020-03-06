XFL Week 5 Preview: Will Defenders stop skid?

Once the last team to score an offensive touchdown in the XFL, a revitalized Tampa Bay offense rattled off three scores in a 25-0 win over the Defenders. New starting QB Taylor Cornelius had a stellar day with 211 yards and a touchdown passing as he completed 77 percent of his passes and added a score on the ground. Just as impressive if not more so was the running attack of De'Veon Smith and Jacques Patrick, who ran for 122 and 108 yards, respectively to become the first duo to eclipse 100 yards rushing in an XFL game. However, not all is well following Tampa's first win, as quarterback/running back Quinton Flowers, who missed Week 4 due to personal reasons, has come back to the team and requested a trade, per XFL.com. So, are the Vipers trending up or still down? Was this another week of the Defenders freefalling or a revamped and suddenly impressive Vipers squad? It's hard not to lean toward the former, but the Vipers have found their starting quarterback in Cornelius and in the suddenly anything-can-happen XFL, perhaps these Vipers have bite left.