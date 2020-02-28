XFL Week 4 Preview: Fallout from Wildcats' upset

Quarterback Cardale Jones had four interceptions against the Wildcats in his team's 39-9 humbling -- three more than he had in the season's first two games combined. But Jones was just like every Defenders player as they exhibited nothing close to the play they had previously. Look for receivers Eli Rogers and Rashad Ross, in particular, to have notable rebound efforts. Over the first two weeks of the season, they were viewed as perhaps the league's best WR tandem, but against the Wildcats combined for only four catches for 32 yards. A solid response will go a long way in showing evidence of the Defenders' character and will likewise showcase if the real D.C. team is the one seen over the first two weeks or the struggle bus that never got out of traffic in Southern California.