X-rays negative on Jaguars QB Garrard's clavicle

X-rays on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard's clavicle were negative, the quarterback told The Florida Times-Union on Monday.
Garrad was slammed to the ground by Houston Texans defensive end Mark Anderson in the first quarter of the Jaguars' 31-24 win Sunday.
Garrard rolled on the grass following the hit and it was unclear if he would be able to return to action. Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee made a 38-yard field goal on the next play and Garrad was able to return on the team's next series.
He finished the game with 342 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a desperate heave into the end zone on the game's final play that secured the win for the 5-4 Jaguars.