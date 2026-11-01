Wu-Tang Clan to headline Thanksgiving halftime show for Bears-Lions game at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 26 against the Chicago Bears will feature Wu-Tang Clan as headliner of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Film, television, and Broadway actor and recording artist Antonio Cipriano will perform the national anthem. This marks the second year of a multi-year partnership where global rap icon Eminem, and his long-time manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg will serve as Executive Producers of the show and select the talent. The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic presented by Ford will be nationally televised on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.

"Our Thanksgiving Day Classic is one of the greatest traditions in sports, and Wu-Tang Clan is one of the greatest performers in music," said Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions president and CEO. "We are thrilled to have Wu-Tang headlining our Thanksgiving halftime show and grateful to Marshall and Paul for their partnership."

The Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show performance arrives as Wu-Tang Clan wraps its global farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, and on the heels of the group being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Wu-Tang Clan has released eight group albums, three of them quadruple-platinum releases, and the collective's full catalog, including solo projects, spans more than 85 full-length releases. Beyond music, the members have built a cultural empire that includes clothing lines, videogames, books and film and television work. Wu-Tang Clan has toured as a unit since its debut in 1993. Founded on Staten Island, New York, in the early 1990s, Wu-Tang Clan is RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB).