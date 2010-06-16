WRs Houshmandzadeh, Branch will be healthy for camp, Carroll says

Published: Jun 16, 2010 at 09:41 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that veteran receivers T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Deion Branch will be fully recovered in time for training camp.

Carroll said at the Seahawks' organized team activity that Houshmandzadeh and Branch will be ready for full participation when camp opens in about six weeks.

Houshmandzadeh said he is about 85 percent recovered from offseason hernia surgery. Houshmandzadeh, who was the Seahawks' leading receiver in 2009 with 79 receptions, caught passes during position drills that were open to the media on Tuesday.

Branch is running routes again after his third knee surgery in two years.

Carroll called their returns a boost to the Seahawks heading into training camp.

