Writers, broadcasters make picks for teams they cover

Published: Apr 04, 2011 at 01:02 PM

NFL.com gathered writers and broadcasters from around the country to play GM for the teams they cover on a daily basis. Watch the video to unveil their full analysis and pick.

This is the first in a series of four that will be unveiled in the next two weeks. Picks No. 9-16 will be released on Thursday, April 9.

1. DETROIT LIONS

Team needs: Quarterback, linebacker, offensive line, defensive line, wide receiver (For more: NFC North team needs)

On the beat: Tom Kowalski, Mlive.com

Analysis: "The idea is that when you're strong in the trenches you're more consistent from week to week, and that's what head coach Jim Schwartz really wants."

» Lions: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

2. ST. LOUIS RAMS

Team needs: Offensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback, tight end (For more: NFC West team needs)

On the beat: Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange

Analysis: "Right now, the Rams have some serious questions at offensive tackle ... in the long run, the Rams definitely need at least one tackle, and potentially two."

» Rams: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Team needs: Linebacker, defensive line, offensive line, safety (For more: AFC West team needs)

On the beat: Al Wallace, WDAF-TV

Analysis: "(The Chiefs) need a lot of help in a lot of places ... defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver -- perhaps someone who can stretch the field -- and certainly at linebacker."

» Chiefs: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

4. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Team needs: Cornerbacker, offensive line, quarterback, safety (For more: NFC West team needs)

On the beat: Steve Raible, Seahawks Radio Network

Analysis: "(The Seahawks) went into this offseason thinking flexibility, give themselves the opportunity to pick any number of players, but in free agency they would fill the number of holes they've been looking to fill."

» Seahawks: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

5. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Team needs: Linebacker, cornerback, safety, offensive line, tight end, wide receiver (For more: AFC North team needs)

On the beat: Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer

Analysis: "(The Browns) absolutely, desperately need a pass rusher. They finished second to last in the NFL last season with 17 sacks."

» Browns: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

6. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Team needs: Defensive line, offensive line, running back, safety (For more: AFC North team needs)

On the beat: Wayne Box Miller, Cincinnati Herald

Analysis: "What I'm hearing is that (the Bengals) are addressing, as they always do, athleticism, competition."

» Bengals: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

7. OAKLAND RAIDERS

Team needs: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, safety, defensive line, linebacker (For more: AFC West team needs)

On the beat:David White, San Francisco Chronicle

Analysis: "This team's been built around quarterback JaMarcus Russell, and the one thing he's lacking is a tag-team partner in the vertical passing game."

» Raiders: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

8. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Team needs: Wide receiver, quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker (For more: AFC South team needs)

On the beat: Tony Boselli, WJXL Radio host

Analysis: "(The Jaguars) need somebody who can be explosive on offense. Maurice Jones-Drew is really the only guy who has break-away play ability. They need that guy."

» Jaguars: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

