Writers, broadcasters make picks for teams they cover

1. DETROIT LIONS
Team needs: Quarterback, linebacker, offensive line, defensive line, wide receiver (For more: NFC North team needs)
On the beat: Tom Kowalski, Mlive.com
Analysis: "The idea is that when you're strong in the trenches you're more consistent from week to week, and that's what head coach Jim Schwartz really wants."
2. ST. LOUIS RAMS
Team needs: Offensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback, tight end (For more: NFC West team needs)
On the beat: Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange
3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
On the beat: Al Wallace, WDAF-TV
Analysis: "(The Chiefs) need a lot of help in a lot of places ... defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver -- perhaps someone who can stretch the field -- and certainly at linebacker."
4. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Analysis: "(The Seahawks) went into this offseason thinking flexibility, give themselves the opportunity to pick any number of players, but in free agency they would fill the number of holes they've been looking to fill."
5. CLEVELAND BROWNS
Team needs: Linebacker, cornerback, safety, offensive line, tight end, wide receiver (For more: AFC North team needs)
On the beat: Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer
Analysis: "(The Browns) absolutely, desperately need a pass rusher. They finished second to last in the NFL last season with 17 sacks."
6. CINCINNATI BENGALS
On the beat: Wayne Box Miller, Cincinnati Herald
Analysis: "What I'm hearing is that (the Bengals) are addressing, as they always do, athleticism, competition."
7. OAKLAND RAIDERS
Team needs: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, safety, defensive line, linebacker (For more: AFC West team needs)
Analysis: "This team's been built around quarterback JaMarcus Russell, and the one thing he's lacking is a tag-team partner in the vertical passing game."
8. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Team needs: Wide receiver, quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker (For more: AFC South team needs)
On the beat: Tony Boselli, WJXL Radio host
Analysis: "(The Jaguars) need somebody who can be explosive on offense. Maurice Jones-Drew is really the only guy who has break-away play ability. They need that guy."