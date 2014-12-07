Wright's long TD gives Vikings overtime win vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings got a long touchdown reception from Jarius Wright in overtime to give them a 30-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Our takeaways:
- Your hero is Jarius Wright, who took a third-down wide receiver screen 87 yards to the house on the Vikings' first possession of overtime. Wright made one defender miss and turned on the jets, burning the Jets in the process. Give credit to Teddy Bridgewater, who audibled into the call that resulted in the game-winning play.
- The Jets wouldn't let Geno Smith throw the ball last Monday night. On Sunday, they dialed up a pass on their first play from scrimmage and were rewarded with -- wait for it -- a pick six. To Smith's credit, he rebounded from that indignation to put together a pretty solid effort. Smith is what he is: a bridge/backup type who John Idzik drafted to be a franchise starter.
- Percy Harvin delivered an impact performance in his return to Minnesota. The Jets wide receiver had six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown -- his first receiving score since 2012. Unfortunately for Harvin, he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches. The game pretty much sums up why the Jets will have such a tough decision to make in the offseason.
- The Vikings might have something in Charles Johnson. The wide receiver had four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. He appears to have become Bridgewater's favorite target. Cordarrelle Patterson, who lost his starting job to Johnson this week, fell deeper into the abyss with a lost fumble on special teams.
- The Jets reached the red zone five times and didn't score one touchdown in those trips. Chris Ivory lost a fumble at the goal line, and Jeff Cumberland had an end zone drop. The bright side for Jets fan: You're still in the race for the No. 1 pick in April.
