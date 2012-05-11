WR Rueben Randle showing Giants he's NFL-ready

NOTES: Hosley missed a couple of minutes late in the afternoon practice after cramping while covering a pass. He came back and worked on returning punts. ... The roster had a great typo. Montclair State defensive tackle Bobby Skinner, who is getting a rookie tryout, was listed as 112-years-old. ... Australian P Jy Bond is back for another tryout and he boomed a few punts in the morning. .. Gilbride said TE Adrien Robinson, the fourth-round draft pick out of Cincinnati, is a great athlete who can run. He's also very raw. He made a nice catch on the final play but did so running the wrong pattern and stealing a pass intended for another receiver. ... Rutgers free-agent running back Joe Martinek is being given a look at both halfback and fullback.