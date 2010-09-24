WR Robinson's injury woes continue with ankle injury

Published: Sep 24, 2010 at 08:49 AM

Oft-injured St. Louis Rams wide receiver Laurent Robinson is listed as doubtful and expected to miss Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins due to an ankle injury, NFL.com's Steve Wyche reports, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

The team officially listed Robinson with a foot injury. He has not practiced this week and had only one reception for 4 yards in the Rams' 16-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

If Robinson cannot play, the Rams will continue to turn to a wide receiving group that includes Danny Amendola and Mark Clayton.

Robinson, in his fourth season out of Illinois State, appeared in only three games last season, catching 13 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Out for the Rams are tight end Mike Hoomanawanui (ankle), linebacker Chris Chamberlain (ankle), defensive tackle Darell Scott (ankle) and tight end Billy Bajema (knee).

Defensive tackle Clifton Ryan (migraines) and safety Craig Dahl (head) are doubtful. Safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (thigh), running back Steven Jackson (knee), tackle Rodger Saffold (back), cornerback Kevin Dockery (hamstring), and tight end Daniel Fells (knee) are listed as probable.

For the Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth (groin), running back Clinton Portis (wrist), tackle Trent Williams (knee/toe), safety LaRon Landry (wrist), wideout Anthony Armstrong (groin), safety Chris Horton (ankle) and safety Kareem Moore (knee) are all listed as questionable against the Rams.

Redskins Defensive lineman Anthony Bryant (head) is out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

