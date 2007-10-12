WR Randle El, LB Washington miss practice again for Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Antwaan Randle El and linebacker Marcus Washington missed practice again Friday with hamstring injuries, and Randle El was more optimistic than Washington of having a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
»
**[ Fantasy injury report: Week 6](/fantasy/story?id=09000d5d80325b8b&template=with-video&confirm=true)**
Both players were injured in last week's win over Detroit. Neither has practiced all week.
"If I've got any pain, I'm not going to push it," said Randle El, who has yet to miss a game in his six-year NFL career. "But I'm not expecting to have any. I'm going to come out and test it Sunday morning and see if I'm ready to go."
Randle El, whose hamstring strain was considered mild, is listed as questionable on the injury report. Washington has a moderate strain, and he is listed as doubtful.
"If I can miss one game to play the rest of the season, I'll take that," Washington said. "You've got to be smart."
If Washington doesn't play, it would take two people to replace him. Veteran Randall Godfrey would start at strongside linebacker, but first-year player Chris Wilson would likely take over in passing situations when Washington normally lines up as a rushing lineman.
Randle El's uncertain status is tempered by the expected return of Santana Moss, who missed last week's game with a groin injury. Moss practiced all week and is listed as probable.
The surprise recovery of the week was made by defensive end Phillip Daniels, who separated his shoulder in last week's game. Daniels, who practiced Friday and is listed as probable, said the doctors were amazed at his progress.
"I'm glad I've got a body that heals fast," Daniels said.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.