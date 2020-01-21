Around the NFL

WR Odell Beckham undergoes core muscle surgery

Published: Jan 21, 2020 at 03:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham is in recovery mode.

The team announced Tuesday that the star receiver underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia, and a full recovery is expected, per the Browns.

Beckham played through the injury that plagued him since August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in December.

OBJ played all 16 games this season despite dealing with the issue, compiling 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches. The injury, however, could have been one reason for the inconsistent play throughout the campaign. With practice time curtailed, Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't always appear on the same page.

Mayfield made waves last month when commenting on Beckham playing through the injury.

"I'd say it wasn't handled right," Mayfield said of Beckham's injury at the time. "He's not able to run as well as he should be able to, as well as he knows. And that's frustrating for him. You can sense that's some of his frustration, where that comes from. So it wasn't handled the right way in our training room. So, it is what it is. His not 100 percent is still good enough for us."

Despite not being at full-force, Beckham played through the hinderance.

"[I've] been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said during the season. "Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I'm going to give the team everything I have."

After undergoing surgery, the Browns hope Beckham will return to his field-tilting ways under new coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defenders return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17

Updates on roster and coaching moves from around the league. 
news

Rams, Staffords to cover hospital, camera bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley 

Following a fall Wednesday while working at the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade that fractured her spine, NFL photographer Kelly Smiley will have her hospital expenses and the replacement of her damaged camera gear covered by the Rams and quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and his wife Kelly. 
news

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
news

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh's new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return

Could Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eventually return to the NFL? The buyout in his new contract is not cost prohibitive.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard spends offseason preparing to face Titans RB Derrick Henry

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard knows the challenges he faces in his two matchups against Derrick Henry each season. Leonard recently said the Titans star RB is a focus during offseason training.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW