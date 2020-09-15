WR Mohamed Sanu signing with 49ers 

Mohamed Sanu needs a new squad and the San Francisco 49ers need wide receivers.

Thus, Sanu, most recently released by the New England Patriots, is signing with the Niners, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Sanu's agent.

Sanu's best seasons came with the Atlanta Falcons and he'll reunite with former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who's now coaching the Niners.

Roughly two weeks removed from being released by the Patriots ahead of the season's start, Sanu becomes the latest hope for a 49ers wide receiver corps that's been decimated by injuries.

Niners first-round rookie Brandon Aiyuk's ankle injury kept him inactive in Sunday's opener and Deebo Samuel is on injured reserve. In addition, Jalen Hurd (ACL) is out for the year, Travis Benjamin opted out, Richie James is dealing with a wrist injury and Tavon Austin, who was signed following a rash of injuries, is out for the year. In Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals, the 49ers' leading receiver was tight end George Kittle, who had four grabs and is also injured with a knee sprain. No wide receiver had more than two catches for San Francisco on Sunday.