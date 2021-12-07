Around the NFL

WR Kenny Stills waived by Saints five days after key drop

Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 05:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Less than a week removed from a dropped pass that resulted in an interception, wide receiver ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ won't get a chance to atone for it in New Orleans.

The Saints waived Stills Tuesday, ending his second career stint with the club, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the transaction wire.

Stills had no catches on five targets in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and dropped a catchable ball on the first of four interceptions thrown by Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿. While Hill's first start of the season was a miserable passing performance, coach Sean Payton wasn't shy about directing blame elsewhere in his postgame remarks.

"We didn't help him any in the first half. I'll be honest with you, we gotta catch that first interception," Payton said, referencing Stills. "We got a perfect coverage look, we drop the ball, they make a good play on it, that's unfortunate."

The loss was the Saints' fifth in a row. The passing game has been a struggle in New Orleans all season, beginning with star WR Michael Thomas missing the year due to a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery, and compounded by a torn ACL that ended the year for starting QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿. Stills did little to energize it, catching just five passes in 10 games for 64 yards. Stills' last catch came in Week 9.

Stills was a fifth-round pick of the Saints in 2013, but the club traded him to the Miami Dolphins after just two years. He played with the Houston Texans in 2019 and 2020 before catching on again with the Saints for 2021 with a successful September tryout.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received a second opinion on his injured toe during his team's bye week and said Tuesday the biggest key to his recovery is rest.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should absolutely get MVP votes' for stellar season

T.J. Watt is the likely Defensive Player of the Year front-runner following his monster game against the Ravens, but Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers pass rusher is also deserving of MVP consideration.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. 
news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.
news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

Following a Monday night victory where the Patriots threw the ball three times in a win over the Bills, coach Bill Belichick quipped about the team's game plan for a Week 16 rematch.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplays Bill Belichick's impact after 'MNF' loss to Patriots

Following a crucial home loss to the New England Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott was not among those heaping too much praise on Bill Belichick.
news

QB Mac Jones on Patriots' windy win against Bills: 'Just a crazy game'

Employing a run-first, run-second and run-third approach, the Patriots imposed their game plan and their will upon a wild, wooly and windy night in upstate New York en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW