WR Johnson making waves in fantasy land; RB Jackson is a keeper

M.F.: The Giants' backfield is in a state of flux right now, as Ward and Brandon Jacobs are both slated to become free agents. While nothing is set in stone at this point, conventional wisdom seems to indicate that the team will retain Jacobs as their starting running back and let Ward leave. If that scenario comes to fruition, Bradshaw would be the favorite to back up Jacobs (if he can hold off two-year pro Danny Ware during training camp).