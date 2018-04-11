Around the NFL

WR guru to add more 'tricks' to Dez Bryant's game

Published: Apr 11, 2018 at 01:42 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant has yet to begin working with route-running guru David Robinson, who hopes to aid the 30-year-old Dallas Cowboys receiver transition to the next phase of his career.

Speaking on 103.3 FM in Dallas on Tuesday, Robinson gave some pointers on where he plans to help Bryant improve heading into 2018.

"Another area we can fix in his game is the first five or 10 yards bursting off the football against press coverage," Robinson said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He has a tendency to release wide a little bit. We are going to add a lot more tricks and press release techniques he can use to create separation. We are going to get Dez playing a lot faster at the line of scrimmage instead of messing round releasing wide, helping the defensive backs out."

Bryant's route running has been the subject of critique the past year-plus, as he's lost the ability to blow by defenders. Becoming more technically sound would aid the aging wideout's separation from DBs, providing extra space for Dak Prescott to fit in passes, and not make every play such a contested struggle.

Robinson has worked with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, and Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the past. Cowboys receivers Ryan Switzer, Cole Beasley, Lance Lenoir, Noah Brown and tight end Rico Gathers have already been working with Robinson -- they got connected through ex-Cowboys wideout Brice Butler.

Robinson said he plans to work with Bryant two hours a day, three or four times a week.

"He texted me the other day and said he is ready to get in the lab with me," Robinson said. "He has been out of town I believe. We have been back and forth texting the last few months. I applaud him for being open to it and reaching out to me. He hit me up. I didn't reach out to him. I like that."

Bryant is reaching a pivotal stage of his career. He'll either adapt and flourish or wash out in short order.

The next stage in an offseason surrounded by Bryant rumors comes Monday when the Cowboys report for the start voluntary offseason workouts. The wideout has yet to meet with team brass about his future in Dallas -- he could be asked to take a pay cut to remain on the roster.

