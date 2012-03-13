 Skip to main content
WR Garcon: 5 yrs, $42.5M to sign with the Redskins

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 03:07 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pierre Garcon's deal with the Washington Redskins is worth $42.5 million over five years.

The contract includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money, with an $11 million signing bonus.

Garcon announced Tuesday he was joining the Redskins, less than one hour after the start of the NFL free agency signing period.

The former Indianapolis Colts wideout would be a target for Robert Griffin III, the Heisman Trophy winner whom the Redskins are expected to take with the second pick in the NFL draft.

Garcon had 188 catches for 16 touchdowns and a 13.4-yard average in four seasons with the Colts. Last year he had 70 receptions for 947 yards and six TDs as Indianapolis finished 2-14.

