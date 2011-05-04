WR Edwards wants to stay with Jets, but keeping options open

Published: May 04, 2011 at 11:20 AM

Braylon Edwards continues his life in NFL free-agent limbo, but the veteran wide receiver has made it clear he'd like to stay in a New York Jets uniform.

"This is where I want to be," Edwards told The New York Daily News Wednesday. "I don't want to go anywhere else and start over."

Edwards is in Southern California for "Jets West" camp. Mark Sanchez is running the workouts at Mission Viejo High School for the second consecutive offseason, allowing the quarterback and his offensive skill players an opportunity to practice together during the lockout.

Edwards said on his Twitter page that his participation in the camp is an indication of his feelings toward the Jets.

"The fact that I'm here & I have no contract with the Jets says a lot," he wrote.

Edwards, who joined the Jets via trade during the 2009 season, enjoyed a productive first full season with the team in 2010, finishing with 53 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wide receivers Santonio Holmes and Brad Smith are also free agents. There has been speculation it could be difficult for the Jets to keep all three wideouts in green and white. Edwards believes it's possible, but compromise is necessary.

"Who's ego is going to drop their guard for the betterment of the team?" Edwards said.

Though he'd like to remain in New York, Edwards is keeping his options open. He singled out the Detroit Lions as a potential destination, praising coach Jim Schwartz and quarterback Matthew Stafford. He believes he and wide receiver Calvin Johnson could be a dangerous tandem.

The Jets remain Edwards' first choice, however. He's open to taking a discount to remain with the team, within reason.

"It depends on the discount," he told the Daily News. "I'm not asking for the moon. If it's close, let's do it."

